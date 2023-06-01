WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head through Friday and into the weekend, Texoma will see severe storm chances.

Chances peak heading into Friday night as a line of thunderstorms should make their way into the western half of the area by late evening hours and continue to move through the rest of the area by the overnight hours.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in our western counties Friday night along with a marginal risk for the majority of the rest of the area. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts, large hailstones, and tornado threat remains low but not zero.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for tomorrow

Storms will continue throughout the weekend and into the start of next week, however, Storms aren’t expected to be severe at this time. Stay tuned with Texoma’s Weather Authority in case this changes.