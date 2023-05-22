WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading through Monday night and into Tuesday, Texoma will see a return of severe storm chances.

The storms Monday night will be hitting Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday they will arrive a bit later around 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. There will be some scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday but don’t expect severe chances until later in the evening hours.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Monday

Our main concerns are going to be large hailstones, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. The tornado threat remains low but there is a possibility for a couple of spinups to touch down.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tuesday