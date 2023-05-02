WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into Tuesday and into Wednesday, Texoma will see a return of rain chances.

Thursday will then see a return of severe thunderstorm chances as the storm prediction center has given most of Texoma a slight risk for severe weather throughout the day on Thursday. The main concerns will be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, the tornado threat is low but there could be a couple that touch down.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Thursday

Heading past Thursday we will see a beautiful Friday on our hands before rain chances return heading into the weekend and the start of next week.