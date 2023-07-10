WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texoma will see some chances for some severe storms as we head throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 10. There is a slight risk for some of Texoma for these storms to become severe with a marginal risk for the rest of the area. The main concerns will be up to golf ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts, the tornado threat is very low with these storms. The timing of these storms will start around 10-11 p.m. for the western counties, ending around 3 a.m., then the eastern counties starting around 2-3 a.m., ending at the latest 8 a.m.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risks for tonight

After that Texoma will be thrown back into the heat as we will see temperatures into the triple digits with heat indexes possible into the 110 or above range.