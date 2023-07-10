WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texoma will see some chances for some severe storms as we head throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 10. There is a slight risk for some of Texoma for these storms to become severe with a marginal risk for the rest of the area. The main concerns will be up to golf ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts, the tornado threat is very low with these storms. The timing of these storms will start around 10-11 p.m. for the western counties, ending around 3 a.m., then the eastern counties starting around 2-3 a.m., ending at the latest 8 a.m.
After that Texoma will be thrown back into the heat as we will see temperatures into the triple digits with heat indexes possible into the 110 or above range.