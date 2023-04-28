WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Storm chasing can be a dangerous job, especially when tracking large hail or tornadic activity.

That’s something our storm chaser, Kyle Guthrie, knows all too well after his vehicle was all but ripped apart by baseball sized hail during Wednesday’s severe weather.

Guthrie spoke with our team Thursday, April 27, about the damages.

“It was a long 5 minutes… It was a long 5 minutes” Guthrie said, recalling how long the large hail smashed his vehicle Wednesday night.

He was caught in the storm while he was chasing around Cisco and Carbon, Texas, in Eastland County.

“We knew there was a hail core at this time; we didn’t know how large the hail core was,” Guthrie said. “It rapidly changed on us to a 14-mile north to south hail core when it expanded.”

Guthrie said the situation very quickly turned dangerous.

“I can’t have the words to say how quickly it expanded,” he said.

Baseball sized hail smashed his car, leaving dents and cracks throughout the body and shattering his rear windshield.

“When the glass started hitting the dashboard, I knew we were in trouble at that point,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie and another storm chaser in the area sought shelter: “He went left down a muddy road, I went right down a muddy road and found a tree to get under.”

The scary situation was made a little easier thanks to different safety precautions.

“We carry towels and blankets with us; sometimes we carry safety goggles and stuff like that,” Guthrie said. “Our tarp was behind us, and when we lost our back window, it went all over our blankets and tarp.”

If you find yourself in the same situation, Guthrie says stopping and seeking shelter is what you should do.

“If you do get caught up in severe weather, just stop, especially in a hail core. Just stop,” he said. “The faster you drive, the harder it hits, the more damage you’re causing your vehicle.”

Guthrie added that being prepared is also essential during strong weather events.

“Just be ready. And just have respect for Mother Nature because the storm will have a mind of its own.”

