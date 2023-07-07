WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Going into tonight and then throughout this weekend, Texoma will continue to see some small rain and storm chances.

Tonight the activity should start around 8 to 9 p.m. and then should last until 1 to 2 a.m.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for tonight

Another round of storms come tomorrow morning and last until the early afternoon hours, mostly focused on our northern most counties with the rest of the area getting mostly some light showers.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday

More storms and shower chances stick around heading into Saturday overnight and throughout the day on Sunday as well. There also remain some small chances for any of these storms to become severe, but those chances do remain either slight or below with up to golf ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts.