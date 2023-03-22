WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Thunderstorms are likely bringing large hail to portions of Texoma on Thursday.

Most of the area is in a Slight Risk for severe weather, while the rest is in a Marginal risk. Storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with more storms coming in overnight for the eastern half of the area.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for tomorrow

The main threat for large to very large hail will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong wind gusts will be possible during this time as well. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Map showing the hail possibilities across Texoma tomorrow

The storms that arrive in the overnight hours are more likely to produce strong wind gusts along with some large hail. These storms will be most likely across the southeastern half of the area.

After the storms pass, cooler temperatures return to Texoma.

Meteogram showing the next 7 day’s high temperatures