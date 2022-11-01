WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma won’t see much change in its region at the beginning of the week but will see a change and a more fall-like feel towards the end of the week.

The beginning of this week starting on October 31, 2022, will be fairly calm as well as have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temps remaining in the 70s.

However, as we head into Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11, Texoma will see more showers and storm chances return to the area.

A large trough will dig in and create a cold front that moves in late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Texoma will see plenty of rain chances and widespread, half-inch to an inch-and-a-half accumulation with some localized areas seeing upwards of two inches.

Texoma will also have a slight risk for severe weather for our extreme northwestern counties heading into Thursday and then our entire area will be under a slight risk on Friday.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority as we track this storm system.