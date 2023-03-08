TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Stormy weather began to roll through Texoma on Wednesday afternoon, March 8.
UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Clay and southeastern Archer Counties.
According to the NWS, at 4:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Olney, moving northeast at 55 miles per hour.
Hazards indicated with this storm could include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts.
The storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m.
UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Young and Jack County.
According to the NWS, portions of Jack County and a large part of Young County were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m.
At 4:16 p.m., a thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lake Graham, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.
Quarter-size hail is a possibility with this storm.
UPDATE: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay County.
According to the National Weather Service in Norman, has issued a warning for southeastern Clay County until 4:45 p.m.
At 3:54 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located 11 miles west of Newport, moving east at 20 miles per hour.
The hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Haskell and Throckmorton Counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service in San Angelo.
The warning is for southeastern Haskell County and northwestern Throckmorton County until 4:15 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Paint Creek moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.
The hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.