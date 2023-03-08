TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Stormy weather began to roll through Texoma on Wednesday afternoon, March 8.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 8

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Clay and southeastern Archer Counties.

According to the NWS, at 4:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Olney, moving northeast at 55 miles per hour.

Hazards indicated with this storm could include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts.

The storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Young and Jack County.

According to the NWS, portions of Jack County and a large part of Young County were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m.

Jack and Young Counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning just after 4:15 p.m.

At 4:16 p.m., a thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lake Graham, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Quarter-size hail is a possibility with this storm.

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8

Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay County.

According to the National Weather Service in Norman, has issued a warning for southeastern Clay County until 4:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Clay County until 4:45 p.m.

At 3:54 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located 11 miles west of Newport, moving east at 20 miles per hour.

The hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Haskell and Throckmorton Counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service in San Angelo.

The warning is for southeastern Haskell County and northwestern Throckmorton County until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Paint Creek moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.

The hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.