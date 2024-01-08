WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Texoma will continue to see very windy conditions.

As conditions continue, we’ll see sustained winds around 25 to 30 mph with gusts up around 40 to 50 mph.

We’ll continue to have a wind advisory until Tuesday at 6 p.m., so make sure to bring anything that can be easily blown away inside or make sure to tie it down.

Map showing the Wind Advisory for Texoma until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

With these strong winds, we will also see some very cold wind chills heading into Tuesday morning with most of the area seeing wind chills down into the teens.

We will also see some small rain chances as we head towards the end of this week and head into the start of next week.