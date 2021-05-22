Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Ana was about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 3 mph, according to the NHC’s last advisory.

“The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the north at a slow forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast Sunday and Monday,” the advisory said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.