WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Unfortunately, temperatures will just continue to get hotter here in Texoma as we head into the ending of the week.

Highs will be around and above 110 degrees for tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, 2023, and Friday with triple digits continuing as we head through the weekend.

There is an excessive heat warning that has been issued for our southern counties tomorrow from noon until 9 p.m. If you are in these areas, ensure that you stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Map showing the excessive heat warning Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023