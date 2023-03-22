WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas storm chaser Chelsea Burnett brought her experience with severe weather to the Wichita Falls Public Library Tuesday evening.

She talked her about some of the close calls she’s had while chasing tornadoes and also discussed different weather phenomena like lightning, hail and flooding. Burnett said this was an opportunity to teach others what causes weather and storms and showcase local examples with National Weather Service data.

“To be able to take the education from the years of storm chasing and apply it to something like this gives me the ability to talk to people about what really happens out in the field. I feel like there’s just this huge gap. People see storm chasers on tv or online, but they’ve never met one in person to truly ask the questions that they have burning for so long or that they’re scared to ask online, they can ask somebody in person,” said Burnett.

In addition to Burnett’s presentation, the library handed out a severe weather kit for one lucky attendee that contained a water filtration system, solar-powered lantern, and a thermal blanket, among other things.