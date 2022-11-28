WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a range of temps this week following the Thanksgiving holiday.

After Texoma has a day back up into the 70s on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, another cold front is on the way and will bring temperatures back down into the high 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will come through Tuesday in the evening hours and will bring overnight lows back down below freezing.

Behind the front, Texomans will see an increase in the winds out of the north with some gusts getting over 40 mph, but sustained winds will stay around 20-30 mph.

We are looking to the weekend for our next batch of small rain chances.