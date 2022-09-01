WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are approaching the fall season as we head into September and for Texoma it’s looking fairly standard.

According to the Climate Prediction Center predictions for the month, are putting us right on the borderline between having warmer than average temperatures and average temperatures.

The western portions of the area will see the best chances of seeing above-average temperatures while the eastern part will see better chances to stay at average.

Expect temperatures to remain in the high 80s to low 90s for most of September, however, we usually see our first fall-like cold front so expect a cool down at some point in September.

As far as the precipitation goes there is no borderline this time. The CPC gives our entire area, along with most of Texas, to receive our average rainfall amounts throughout the entire month which is around three inches of rain.

Average Rainfall for September = 2.99 inches

Average High (1st) = 93 degrees

Average High (30th) = 83 degrees