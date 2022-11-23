WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your gravy boats out Texoma, Thanksgiving could be a wet one.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain in Wichita Falls on Thursday with other areas in Texoma seeing an increased chance of 80%. The most likely chance for rain is in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60. The winds will be 6 to 11 mph from the south but will change in the afternoon from 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

Going into the evening we will still see clouds with a high near 48 and a north wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain is likely overnight.

Friday we will see more of the same but with a higher chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Rain will likely start in the afternoon with a high of 48. After midnight, going into Saturday, we could see a thunderstorm with a chance of rain at 70%.

On Saturday we are looking at a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny with a high near 53.