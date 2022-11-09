WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another cold front is on its way and will be in Texoma Thursday night bringing some more rain chances and some much cooler temperatures.

Rain chances won’t be as impressive as they have been the last few weeks and areas should only see accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. There will be some brief rumbles of thunder but nothing on the severe side.

The main impact will be a massive decrease in temperatures after this front passes. Texoma will see highs drop into the low 50s and even into the low 40s as we head through the weekend and into next week.

The first freeze is likely to come to the region this week as well as low temperatures in the low 30s and possibly even the high 20s. Wind chills could go even further and be in the low 20s to high teens.

As we head into next week, we will see precipitation but the wintry precipitation will likely stay north of our area.

As always stick with Texoma’s Homepage your weather authority for the lastest.