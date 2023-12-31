WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the new year is literally upon us, overnight conditions will end up being mostly clear and cold!

The start of the new year doesn’t necessarily start off with a big bang when we’re talking weather; however, a little cold “snap” in the morning will either get your motor running or, make you simply want to stay in bed!

Starting Monday morning, most of Texoma will see lows in the upper 20’s with early wind chills in the low 20’s.

Highs for January 1, 2014, again, very much the same with upper 40’s and a few low 50’s. In the meantime, both highs and lows will be near the respective averages for the majority of this week. The following week will likely be a little bit colder, still, near average.

Heading into mid to late Tuesday, a weak low pressure system will move in behind a high triggering some scattered rain showers for most all of the area by Tuesday night.

The next rain chance also includes a very slight chance for snow showers and/or flurries. There’s nothing to be excited about just yet. Weather computer models are in disagreement about the placement of the next low-pressure system that will be the trigger mechanism for this event expected on Friday into Friday night.