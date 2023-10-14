WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There are still a couple of days with below-average highs and lows and then we’ll start a warming trend again. Highs will start out this week in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the 40’s. Then, temperatures will work their way back above the averages by Wednesday.

Breezy to gusty winds will start out our Sunday afternoon along with some pretty cool temperatures. North winds continue to move across Texoma, at least, until a slight shift in the atmosphere, ahead of an area of low pressure (trough) to the north and west will start to sweep across the northern and central plains. We’ll be at the tail end of it by Wednesday as a weak cold front will likely push through the area Wednesday into Thursday, giving us a slight chance for some showers at the moment. If the southern “swoop” is deep enough, rain chances may increase. Until then, expect sunshine and a gradual warming trend with highs back into the 90’s by next weekend. “Carpe diem!”