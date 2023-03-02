WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe storms are expected to cross Texoma Thursday afternoon.

A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Archer and Wichita Counties until 1:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located west of Lake Kickapoo moving northeast at 50 MPH. Hazards in this storm include 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cotton, Jack, Jefferson, Montague, Stephens, Wichita, and Young Counties until 7 p.m. on March 2, 2023.

A potent storm system is making its way into Texas. Later Thursday afternoon, Texoma could get a few thunderstorms on the strong to severe side.

The severe thunderstorm threat will likely move across Texoma Thursday night before cooler weather on Friday.

Find our latest stories on severe weather here

The south and southwest parts of Texoma could start seeing thunderstorms develop around noon before moving northeast over the next few hours.

By Friday morning, the storm system will be out of the area. The morning is going to have a cold and blustery start, with temperatures in the high 30s before the day climbs up to 62.