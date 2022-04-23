TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling has the latest on severe weather.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 9:45 p.m.: Comanche, Cotton and Tillman.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Jackson, Tillman, and Wilbarger.
The tornado warning has been extended by the National Weather Service until 9:45 p.m. in Stephens County including Marlow, Rush Springs and Bray.
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a tornado warning for eastern Comanche County and northwestern Stephens County until 9 p.m.
Check this page for the latest weather updates in your area.