TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As severe weather is anticipated to move through the Texoma area, a tornado watch has been issued for a few counties in the area.

Those counties include: Baylor, Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Jackson, Kiowa, Knox, Tillman, Wichita, and Wilbarger.

In the meantime, showers and thunderstorms are going to be more likely. But with those thunderstorms, strong high winds, and in fact, damaging winds with gusts up to 60-plus miles per hour on average. We could see 30 to 40 miles per hour and wind gusts up to around 50 but when we get a thunderstorm in the area, we’re talking 60, 65, maybe even 70 miles per hour of some straight-line winds.

Thunderstorms could produce golf ball sized hail, with a diameter size ranging from two to two and half inches.

Most of the area is currently under a wind advisory. Winds are going to be very strong and consistent through the overnight hours.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor the weather situation.