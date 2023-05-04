WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before severe storms arrive in Texoma Thursday afternoon a Tornado watch has been issued for many counties in the area.
Severe storms become more likely Thursday afternoon, although some storms are already in the region. Severe chances increase around 3 p.m. but will peak between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Strong wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, but tornados are possible as well. Storm chances for the Wichita Falls area and surrounding central portions of Texoma have increased since Thursday morning.
The Tornado Watch was issued at 2:54 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.
The counties under the Tornado Watch: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Knox, Montague, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger.
A tornado watch means that weather conditions are right for the possibility of a tornado to form but there is not currently a tornado in the area.
