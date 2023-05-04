WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before severe storms arrive in Texoma Thursday afternoon a Tornado watch has been issued for many counties in the area.

Severe storms become more likely Thursday afternoon, although some storms are already in the region. Severe chances increase around 3 p.m. but will peak between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Severe Storms are expected to impact the area from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Strong wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, but tornados are possible as well. Storm chances for the Wichita Falls area and surrounding central portions of Texoma have increased since Thursday morning.

The Tornado Watch was issued at 2:54 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

The counties under the Tornado Watch: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Knox, Montague, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger.

A tornado watch means that weather conditions are right for the possibility of a tornado to form but there is not currently a tornado in the area.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The primary hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially during the first half of the evening. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Map showing the areas under the Tornado Watch There will be a low risk for tornadoes across portions of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas later today, mainly between 6 pm and 9 pm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage. We will update this story with new weather information.