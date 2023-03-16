This story will be updated throughout the evening. Refresh often for the latest updates.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As storms move across the area Thursday, weather is expected to be severe in some areas.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 16, 2:45-3:30 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Stephens County until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles south of Bray, moving east at 40 mph.

Ping pong ball size hail is another possibility with this storm.

Radar has indicated rotation with this storm.

Just before 3 p.m., Meteorologist Noah Trombley reported that a storm spotter had observed a tornado on the ground 7 miles north of Velma.

Jack County in Texas is now also under a severe thunderstorm warning. At 2:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Possum Kingdom Lake, or 18 miles west of Mineral Wells.

The storm was moving east at 45 miles per hour.

At 2:53, a new severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Clay and Jefferson Counties.

A severe thunderstorm was located with radar 7 miles northwest of Bellevue, moving northeast at 60 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are risks with this storm.

At 2:57, a severe storm warning for the same storm was issued for Montague County until 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 16, 2:30 p.m.

Several counties in southern Oklahoma are under severe thunderstorm warnings.

A severe warning for Comanche, Cotton and Stephens counties until 3:15 p.m.

Winds are expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour. Quarter-size hail is a possibility with this storm.

The storm is moving east through Texoma.

A Tornado Watch was issued in the following counties on Thursday, March 16, 2023; Archer, Clay, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Wichita Counties until 8 p.m.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening.



When a Tornado Watch is issued, that means that all of the ingredients to produce a tornado are in place. A watch simply means what it sounds like: Watch the sky and weather radar in case severe weather forms.

A few strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon into the evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, although a tornado or two are also possible.



In addition to the Tornado Watch the following counties are under a Thunderstorm Warning: Comanche, Cotton and Tillman until 2:15 p.m.

Hazards during these storms include baseball size hail and 60 MPH wind gusts.

