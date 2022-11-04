At 2:13 p.m., November 4, 2022, A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wichita Falls expected to last until 3 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma and DFW can expect severe storms through most of Friday.

According to KFDX Meteorologists Michael Bohling and Noah Trombley, counties can expect to see half-dollar to ping-pong-size hail, over 60 to 70 mph wind gusts, and small chances for brief tornadoes.

The counties most expected to be impacted are East of Wilbarger County.

The central counties in the area can expect severe weather to start around 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. It’s worth noting that the counties could see two rounds of storms pop up throughout that window.

At 1:02 p.m. November 4, 2022, A Tornado Watch was issued for the following counties: Jefferson, Montague and Stephens. The Tornado Watches are in effect until 8 p.m. A tornado watch means the conditions are possible to produce a tornado.

At 1:21 p.m., November 4, 2022, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the following counties: Comanche, Wichita, Wilbarger and Tillman Counties until 2:15 p.m.

At 2:13 p.m., November 4, 2022, A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wichita Falls expected to last until 3 p.m.

