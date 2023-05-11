AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as weather conditions change. Refresh frequently for the latest information. As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on-air and online throughout the evening on Sunday and throughout the upcoming week for the latest updates.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma canceled the tornado warning issued for Montague County in Texas before it was set to expire at 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7:20 p.m.

The original tornado warning issued for Jack County by the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 11, 2023, has been allowed to expire.

However, Jack County is included in a new tornado warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, that will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, a strong rotational area has been indicated in a storm moving northeast in Jack County. Additional threats include hail potentially up to 1 inch in diameter and very heavy rains.

A tornado warning issued in Montague County remains in effect until 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7:05 p.m.

A second county in Texoma is now under a tornado warning as severe storms continue to move northeast across the KFDX and KJTL viewing area.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a tornado warning in Montague County in Texas until 7:15 p.m.

The rotational area indicated by radar is expected to cross U.S. 287

Residents living in the rural area between Bowie and Sunset in Montague County need to take cover in their safe space now.

A tornado warning issued for Jack County remains in effect until 7:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 6:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a tornado warning in Jack County in Texas until 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, due to radar-indicated rotation.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An ‘Extreme’ tornado watch has been issued for multiple counties in Texas and Oklahoma, along with severe thunderstorm watches.

The tornado watch that covers nine counties was issued at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and is in effect until 11 p.m.

The Oklahoma counties under tornado watch are Jefferson, Stephens, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa and Tillman.

The Texas counties under tornado watch are Archer, Clay and Wichita.

There is a medium risk of tornadoes late this afternoon and this evening across portions of northern and central Oklahoma. This includes areas around Alva, Enid, Ponca City, Watonga, Guthrie, Stillwater, the Oklahoma City metro area, Anadarko, Chickasha, Duncan and Shawnee. Elsewhere, there are still at least some potential for tornadoes. The tornado risk will primarily be from 3 PM to 10 PM. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

Potential hazards during this time include up to ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind speeds reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Meteorologist Noah Trombley are keeping an eye on thunderstorms in Comanche and Cotton counties and Jack and Wise counties.

Timing for severe weather on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

Storm activity is expected to move out of Texoma by 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening across much of central and north-central Oklahoma. Photo credit: National Weather Service

Storm activity is expected to move out of Texoma by 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.