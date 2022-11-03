WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area.

As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region.

Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their highest chances for severe weather. The central counties in the area can expect severe weather to start around 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Eastern counties will start to see severe weather at 2 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Friday night. It’s worth noting that in the eastern counties we could see two rounds of storms pop up throughout that window.

The main concerns of these storms are going to be half-dollar to ping-pong-size hail, over 60 mph wind gusts, and small chances for brief tornadoes.

Texoma please stay weather aware and be sure to grab your umbrella for Friday.