TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.

Storm chaser Kyle Guthrie spent his morning out in Hardeman and Knox counties, capturing video of the snowy conditions. around Benjamin and Quanah.

