WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One more warm day across Texoma is expected Friday as temperatures will heat back up into the mid-70s for the afternoon.

Breezy winds will remain out of the south for the majority of the day, but a cold front will begin to move into the Red River Valley through the overnight hours.

That cold front will knock temperatures back down to average for this time of year.

It will be dry across most of the viewing area, with a stray shower possible in the far eastern parts, but most of Texoma will stay dry.

It will be colder for the weekend, with highs back in the 50s and lows at, or below, freezing.

The region will see a slight warm up to start next week, but another low pressure system will move into the area pulling temperatures back down, with rain chances increasing for Wednesday and Thursday.