WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and Wednesday, November 8, Texoma will see very warm temperatures stick around.

We will see high temperatures reach into the low 90s for some of the area tomorrow and then stay in the mid-80s as we head throughout the day on Wednesday.

Heading into Thursday, we will then see another cold front make its way across Texoma, which will bring our temperatures back down into the 60s as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

This front also has a small chance to bring some rain along with it, which we could possibly see on Thursday during the day.