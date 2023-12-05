WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout Wednesday, December 6, temperatures will remain close to average for this time of year, around 60 degrees, but we will see that change heading into Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be around springtime averages as we will see a high of 72 degrees on Thursday and a high of 75 degrees heading into Friday.

Colder temperatures will then return, heading into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures back into the mid-to-high 50s for the weekend before returning to the low 60s by the start of next week.

7-day forecast for December 5, 2023