WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head through Friday, December 8, temperatures are going to stay very warm as we’ll see a high around 76 possibly even 77 degrees, and some areas could even get up into the 80s.

Heading into the weekend is a different story, however, as temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s as a cold front enters the area from Friday night into Saturday morning.

This front could also bring some small rain chances, but we are currently forecasting less than 10 percent going into Saturday.

7-day forecast for December 7, 2023