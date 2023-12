WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head into Thursday and Friday, December 7 and 8, Texoma will experience much warmer than average temperatures for this time of year.

We’ll see highs back up into the 70s for both those days.

Our high is going to be around 73 for Thursday, and then we are forecasting a high temperature of 76 for Friday before a cold front comes through with some small rain chances and plunges our temperatures back down into the high 50s and low 60s.