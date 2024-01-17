WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures are expected to get above freezing for the first time this week, as afternoon highs will warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies will stay mostly clear for Wednesday, January 17, and winds will begin to increase out of the south with some gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

Tonight, overnight lows will fall back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s as temps return to near freezing across the region.

Thursday will be warmer again, with afternoon highs hitting up into the 50s. Winds will start to turn back out of the north with our next cold front moving into the region dropping temperatures once again for the weekend.

Cloud coverage will begin to increase for the weekend as well, as rain chances will begin to increase to start off next week. Temperatures will stay close to average for next week with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows into the 30s.