WITCHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gusty winds around the region will be calming down as we head into Friday, however, the cold temperatures will stay around, especially in the morning hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Map showing the low temperatures for Friday Morning

Temperatures will be rebounding nicely as we head into the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

Highs will return to the mid and even high 70s as we get into Sunday and Monday with only a slight cool-off as Thursday arrives. Cloud cover will be persistently partly cloudy for the majority of next week as well.

Meteogram showing the next seven days of high temperatures

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority as we bring you the latest forecasts on Texoma’s Homepage, KFDX, and Texoma’s Fox.