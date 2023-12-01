WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a cold temperature blast on Friday, December 1, that saw highs down into the low 50s for most of the area, Texoma will see a huge warming trend as we head throughout this weekend and throughout all of next week.

Temperatures will return to the high 60s throughout this weekend and stay there for most of next week, and we could even see temperatures return to the low 70s as we head throughout the end of next week and into the start of next weekend.

We will also see sunny skies continuing for the next seven days as from Sunday onwards we will see very few clouds, if any at all.