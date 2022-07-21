WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and the surrounding area are finally seeing highs below triple digits for the first time in the month of July.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Wichita Falls has yet to eclipse 95 degrees, and forecasted high temperatures seem to indicate it may not end up being much hotter than that after the day is said and done.

Cloud cover, humidity in the atmosphere, and light and variable showers across the area are contributing to the cool down, which is a welcome surprise for Wichitans after:

But, is this the beginning of a trend of cooler temperatures in Wichita Falls, or is this just the exception to the rule that 100-degree days are here for the foreseeable future?

According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, this might be the only day of July under 100 degrees.

In his 7-day forecast, Bohling calls for temperatures to hit 100 degrees on Friday, July 22, followed by another week of temperatures hovering around 105 degrees.

So, unfortunately, Wichitans shouldn’t get used to the cooler temperatures. It looks like they’re here to stay, at least through the month of July.

What does August have in store?

“It looks like August is going to be… Well, hot,” Bohling said in his 5 p.m. forecast on Thursday, July 21.