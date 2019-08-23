Weather PM 8/23/19

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both early and later in the day on Saturday. Severe storms are not likely but a few could have some strong gusty winds and a bit of small hail. The disturbance that brings the storms on Saturday will move by on Sunday and temperatures climb again. Look for a very hot day on Monday before a cold front approaches the region for the rest of the week. With the front in the area there is small chance for a few storms and temperatures will be a bit below average.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News