Weather PM 8/8/19

The ridge of high pressure over Texoma and the southern part of the country holds through the weekend…meaning triple digit heat holds until Monday. There is still a very small chance of a few isolated showers in just a few spots on Friday. Over the weekend high temperatures climb a degree or two and while the rain chance is not zero it is pretty close. The ridge shifts and weakens a bit starting Tuesday backing the highs down into the upper 90s. Heat advisories will likely continue and overnight lows will remain near 80 which increases heat stress on the body. Take it easy!

