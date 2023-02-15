WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into Wednesday evening until 8 p.m. Texoma will see a chance for some severe storms in the eastern half of the area. The main threats would be some small hail and brief strong wind gusts, the tornado threat is very low but not zero.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Map showing thunderstorm outlook for Wednesday afternoon/evening

Wednesday night the region will see the arrival of our cold front which brings temperatures way down back into the mid-40s, along with wind chills down into the high teens and twenties as we’ll have wind gusts up around 30 mph.

Map showing Wind chills Thursday morning at 915 am

Temperatures will rebound nicely by the weekend and the start of next week as highs will return to the high 60s and even low 70s with plenty of sunshine.