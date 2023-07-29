WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Very hot temperatures continue to plague Texoma as well, watch some high temperatures reach close to 110 degrees this week, with lows near 80 degrees.

Very simple forecast… sunny and hot! So, how hot is hot? Well, starting off this coming week we will be close to setting some record highs in the area, especially by Tuesday! In the meantime, a heat advisory will remain in effect through Monday.

It won’t be much of a surprise to see the heat advisories and possible warnings issued as we continue through the week.

Heat Advisory

10 Day Temperature Trend

As we keep our fingers crossed, current computer models suggest a slight chance for a brief change as we head into the 8-14 day range. Rain chances increase as the days approach, chances, I believe, will produce enough to “shower” in a brief reprieve from the deadly heat we are currently dealing with.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

7-Day Forecast