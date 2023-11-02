WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the cold stretch of temperatures that came through Texoma this past week, several people are likely thinking about winter and what that will look like this year.

Well, the CPC just recently released the winter outlook for the entire United States, and for Texoma in particular, there are some promising predictions. Most of the south and southeastern United States is likely to see above-average precipitation and near-normal temperatures throughout the months of December, January, and February.

This is all due to the fact that the Pacific Ocean is currently in El Nino oscillation, which means that warmer water from western Asia has moved across the entire Pacific to off the coast of the western United States. The outlook gives Texoma a 40 to 50 percent chance to see temperatures near average this time of year, which are 55.7 for December, 54.7 for January, and 59 for February.

Now, this does not mean that we won’t see a couple of cold blasts where the temperature can fall dramatically because, like most years, there is always a possibility to see them.

NOAA Winter Temperature Outlook 2023

As far as the precipitation goes, the outlook gives us yet another 40-50% chance to see above-average precipitation which is 1.56 inches for December, 1.20 inches for January, and then 1.40 inches for February.

What’s important to note is that this outlook does not account for the type of precipitation that will fall, which means there is a possibility for a couple of solid ice and snow events throughout the winter.