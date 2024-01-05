TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite some commotion on social media concerning severe winter weather, most of Texoma will see minimal wintry conditions this week and next.

While next Monday, January 8, and Tuesday, January 9, will bring large wind gusts due to deep low-pressure systems and probable chances of rain, according to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, Texoma communities will likely not see significant snow or ice develop from these conditions despite some social media claims.

However, with Monday night’s rain chances of 50 to 60 percent, expect potential wraparound precipitation that will come through after the cold front that could result in a light rain and snow mix.

Additionally, before daybreak on Tuesday, some households outside of Comanche County may see some light snow, though no accumulation is expected to occur.

“There’s a chance that you could have a little bit of snow at your house, but you’re not going to know it happened because it already moved through and melted the second it touched the ground,” Bohling explained.

While the idea of wintry weather may be expected due to some social media discussions, Bohling reminded viewers always to seek additional sources when it comes to weather weeks in advance.

“I get a lot of questions this time of year about things that people see on social media from all kinds of places,” Bohling said. “There are people not even from our area that will post about our weather, so second guess those things. When you’re talking about a forecast that is seven days out, you’re playing darts at that point. When you start talking about ten days or more or two weeks out, you’re playing darts blindfolded and you have to hit a bullseye. It’s impossible to forecast that far out unless you’re extremely, extremely, extremely lucky.”

The rain and snow mixes expected, Bohling added, are different from sleet; while sleet is comprised mostly of ice pellets, the precipitation Texoma is expected to see is specifically snowflakes mixed with rain.

Despite the wintry mixes, roads should remain safe and are not expected to be icy.

For more information on next week’s precipitation and wintry weather chances, stay tuned to Texoma’s Weather Authority or download the Sky Team 3 app.