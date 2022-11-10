WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through the evening on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Wichita Falls can expect the cold front around 6 or 7 p.m.; the region will see the cold temps by 10 p.m. In addition to the chilly weather, there will be a sharp North wind accompanying this front.

As we head into the weekend we have a chance for rainy and cold weather along with Texoma’s first freeze. The area North of the region might even experience a wintery mix early next week.

Currently, parts of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico are under a freeze watch.

