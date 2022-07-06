WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Triple-digit heat is the name of the game for the next few days.

Texoma will see temperatures reach 108 degrees, which is still nine degrees short of our record of 117 that we set in 1980.

The current streak of 100-degree days, which as of July 5 was six, pales in comparison to the streak of 52 days that was set back in 2011.

A ridge of high pressure is blanketing the southeastern and southern portions of the country right now which is creating situations very favorable to increasing temperatures throughout the day.

A heat advisory was issued on July 5 and will be in effect until Thursday, July 7.

So far in 2022 Texoma has had 21 triple-digit temperature days and expects to add to that number a lot during the month of July.

The record for 100-degree days in one year is 100 which was set back in 2011, but Texoma should not come close to that record even with this streak going.

This also fuels the drought conditions which are getting progressively worse with the little rainfall throughout the area. Lake levels seem to be steady as Lake Nocona is 85% filled, Lake Arrowhead is 79%, Lake Kickapoo is 70%, and Lake Kemp is 72% filled.

Next week we could see a cool down as the ridge of high pressure moves off to the west and possibly allows cooler air to be brought down from the north with a low-pressure system.

Over the coming days make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks either inside or under a shaded area as the high temperatures continue to barrel down on our area.