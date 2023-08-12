WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Crazy hot temperatures soared above the century mark today! Wichita Falls warmed up to match the record high of 111 degrees. Sadly, after continued dry conditions, winds did not help as wildfires continue to plague areas in Texoma. Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings… even some thunderstorm warnings were issued across the area. First responders are still battling the wildfires but strong gusty winds are not helping. And, though a fairly strong outflow boundary, ahead of a strong cold front to the north, did produce heavy rainfall, as is often the case, it missed the some of the spots that are in dire need.

Thunderstorm Outlook Tonight

Tomorrow’s weather looks to be relatively similar to Saturday’s. Temperatures will rise above 100 while winds will be shifting to more of a south/southwesterly flow and gusty as well. Also, a chance for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for late tomorrow into the early morning hours of Monday; however, chances remain low.

Thunderstorm Outlook Sunday

Looking ahead to the start of the coming workweek, the cold front to the north should push far enough south to shift winds and contribute to a pretty hefty cool down of high temperatures by about 15-20 degrees across the area, while lows should be in the 60’s for a couple of days!