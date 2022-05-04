UPDATE: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.

Most of Texoma now has a Moderate Risk for Severe Weather as we go through this afternoon and into this evening.

Severe weather most likely peaks during the evening hours. Main concerns are the potential for several tornadoes, including some that could be intense, and very large to giant hail.

Please know your safe place in your home, and be prepared to take action if you are issued a warning.

The Wichita County Courthouse and offices decided to close at 3 p.m. due to the impending severe weather.

This is a developing weather event, and the forecast is subject to change at any given moment. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for all of the latest updates on severe weather in Texoma.

UPDATE: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for the following counties:

Texas Counties — Archer, Clay, Jack, Montague, Wichita, and Young Counties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A large portion of Texoma has been upgraded from an enhanced risk for severe weather to a moderate risk for severe weather.

According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the border of the upgraded area falls just to the west of Wichita Falls and includes all or some of the following counties:

Texas Counties — Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger, and Wichita Counties

Bohling said the main concerns is extremely large hail up to the size of softballs, though he said portions of Texoma may see even larger than that.

NOTE: Hail warnings will now be pushed to your cell phone in a similar fashion as an Amber Alert or a Tornado Warning as a new emergency feature.

There is also a Tornado Potential of Medium across the entire viewing area, with an Enhanced Potential for Tornados in western portions of the viewing area.





Storms will be possible throughout the day starting at 3 p.m., but our most likely time for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., with chances increasing around 7 p.m.

Another line of showers is forecast to pop up Thursday, May 5, with chances in the morning not as severe.

Take this time to review your tornado precautions, and know your safe place if you get a warning.

As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.