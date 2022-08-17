WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rian is finally in the forecast for most of Texoma over the next week starting with chances as soon as Wednesday night.

There are decent changes for rain Wednesday night especially in the overnight and early morning hours along with cooling temperatures, highs will be in the upper 80’s.

The cold front has moved through the region and has brought rain and cooler air with it.

With these rain chances Wednesday and into Thursday there isn’t much concern about severe weather or any flood conditions. However, those concerns make their presence felt, as Texoma heads into the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

The severe risk is minimal, but we could have some severe thunderstorms pop up throughout the area Sunday, August 21 through Wednesday, August 24.





With the severe risk also comes some concern about flooding conditions. Parts of Texoma could see upwards of two to three inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday and depending on when this rain strikes, we could have some mild flooding in some parts of the area.

To stay the most up to date on all things weather visit Texoma’s Homepage.