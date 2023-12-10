WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a cold start and then chilly temperatures for Sunday, another cold night is expected, as lows will reach mid to upper 20’s north of the Red River and low 30’s to its south.

Monday is shaping up to be sunny and slightly warmer with southerly winds.

Highs will be in the low to upper 60’s across Texoma, again, a little cooler in Texoma’s northern counties and warmer to the south.

Southerly winds will continue for the next couple of days, as high pressure, an upper low and a high to our south exits the area in preparation for another low to move in to the central and southern plains.

This will help to increase our chances for rain by Wednesday through Friday. Aside from areas in Texoma that may receive some brief heavy rainfall, totals will likely measure in the lower tenths of an inch.