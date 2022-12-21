WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of Texoma with Childress County under a Wind Chill Warning ahead of Thursday’s sub-zero wind chills.

The National Weather Service defines a Wind Chill Advisory as, “A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when wind chills at or below -10°F with a wind of 10 mph or greater are expected.” A Wind Chill Warning is, “A Wind Chill Warning is issued when wind chills at or below -20°F with a wind of 10 mph or greater are expected.”

A strong cold front will move through Texoma on Thursday morning causing very cold temps on Thursday and Friday. The wind chill will bring the feels-like temps to -10 to -25 degrees in some areas.

Dangerously cold wind chills will hit Texoma early Thursday prompting a Wind Chill Warning to be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until noon Friday, December 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Time line of falling temps across Texoma for Thursday, December 22, 2022. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

The following counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Comanche, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Haskell, Jack, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Kiowa, Knox, Montague, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Tillman, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

You can prepare for the cold temps by avoiding outside activities and if you must go outside make sure you wear appropriate clothing such as a hat, gloves, coat, and appropriate footwear.

Wrap exposed pipes to prevent freezing or bursting. You can also slowly drip faucets to help pipes. Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Seal windows to avoid loss of heat.

A strong cold front will move through Thursday morning with very cold temperatures expected for Thursday and Friday. Dangerous Wind Chill Values between -10 and -25 are expected Friday morning. Maximum wind gusts could reach 40-55 mph behind the front as well. Light snow accumulations of a trace to isolated 1 inch amounts are possible in north-central Oklahoma. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has also been issued for most of Texoma. The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until noon on Thursday.

According to the NWS, “A Wind Advisory is issued when, in valley locations, sustained winds of 30-39 mph and/or gusts of 45-57 mph are expected. (not issued for mountain locations).”

Winds will be out of the North at 25 MPH to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs. The winds could also cause power outages. Use caution while driving a high-profile vehicle.

Counties under the Wind Advisory include: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Comanche, Cottle, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Haskell, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Kiowa, Knox, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger.

